South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Aiken County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wagener-Salley High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.