When Terrace Marshall Jr. suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall has 123 yards receiving on 17 receptions (29 targets), averaging 20.5 yards per game.

Having played six games this year, Marshall has not had a TD reception.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0

