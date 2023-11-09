How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) battle the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Pirates allowed their opponents to score (56.7).
- South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
- Last year, the Pirates recorded only 0.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
- East Carolina had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 63.4 points.
- The Pirates made 25.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 27.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
- The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.0 percentage points lower than the Pirates given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 86-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Lees-McRae
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.