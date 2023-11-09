The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) battle the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Pirates allowed their opponents to score (56.7).

South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

Last year, the Pirates recorded only 0.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).

East Carolina had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 63.4 points.

The Pirates made 25.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 27.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.0 percentage points lower than the Pirates given up to their opponents (42.7%).

South Carolina Upstate Schedule