How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (1-0) square off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
South Carolina State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 46.8 points per game last year were 19.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes gave up.
- When South Carolina State gave up fewer than 82.8 points last season, it went 3-21.
- Last year, the 82.8 points per game the Utes scored were 13.4 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (69.4).
- Utah went 23-1 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- The Utes made 48.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- The Bulldogs shot at a 15.2% clip from the field last season, 26.0 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Utes averaged.
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
