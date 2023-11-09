The South Florida Bulls (0-0) go up against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 149.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-17.5) 149.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread twice when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).

South Florida compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bulls and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The implied probability of South Carolina State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

