The South Florida Bulls (0-0) go up against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls averaged.

South Carolina State compiled a 4-8 straight up record in games it shot above 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulls finished 54th.

The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 72.0 the Bulls allowed.

South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72.0 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina State averaged 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.1.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 87.2.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State made fewer trifectas away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule