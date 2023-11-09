The South Florida Bulls (0-0) go up against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls averaged.
  • South Carolina State compiled a 4-8 straight up record in games it shot above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulls finished 54th.
  • The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 72.0 the Bulls allowed.
  • South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72.0 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Carolina State averaged 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.1.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 87.2.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina State made fewer trifectas away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Voorhees W 65-57 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/9/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/13/2023 North Florida - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/17/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

