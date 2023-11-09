The Chicago Bears (2-7) and the Carolina Panthers (1-7) meet at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Bears and Panthers can be found below before they square off on Thursday.

Panthers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 3.5 39 -190 +155

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played four games this season that have had more than 39 combined points scored.

The average total for Carolina games this season has been 43.4, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread one time this season (1-6-1).

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Chicago Bears

The average total in Chicago's contests this year is 43.5, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they lost.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Bears vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bears 20.9 15 26.9 30 43.5 8 9 Panthers 17.5 28 28.3 26 43.4 4 8

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In their past three contests, the Panthers have gone over the total once.

The Bears have a -54-point scoring differential on the season (-6 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (86 total points, 10.8 per game).

Bears

Over its last three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Chicago's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Bears have been outscored by 54 points this season (six per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 86 points (10.8 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.4 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23 26 ATS Record 1-6-1 1-2-1 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 0-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 42.6 44.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 22.8 26.2 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-2-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

