Panthers vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Chicago Bears (2-7) and the Carolina Panthers (1-7) meet at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Bears and Panthers can be found below before they square off on Thursday.
Panthers vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bears
|3.5
|39
|-190
|+155
Panthers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played four games this season that have had more than 39 combined points scored.
- The average total for Carolina games this season has been 43.4, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers have covered the spread one time this season (1-6-1).
- This season, the Panthers have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
Chicago Bears
- The average total in Chicago's contests this year is 43.5, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bears have compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they lost.
- Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
Bears vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bears
|20.9
|15
|26.9
|30
|43.5
|8
|9
|Panthers
|17.5
|28
|28.3
|26
|43.4
|4
|8
Panthers vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three contests, the Panthers have gone over the total once.
- The Bears have a -54-point scoring differential on the season (-6 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (86 total points, 10.8 per game).
Bears
- Over its last three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In Chicago's past three contests, it has hit the over once.
- The Bears have been outscored by 54 points this season (six per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 86 points (10.8 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|43.4
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23
|26
|ATS Record
|1-6-1
|1-2-1
|0-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|0-4-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-3
|0-4
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|42.6
|44.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.7
|22.8
|26.2
|ATS Record
|3-5-1
|1-2-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|1-2
|1-4
