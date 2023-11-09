The Chicago Bears will meet the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bears will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Bears have the 19th-ranked scoring offense this season (20.9 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 26.9 points allowed per game. The Panthers have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.4 total yards per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 310.0 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Panthers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Over (38.5) Bears 26, Panthers 21

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Carolina's eight contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (38.5) is 4.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

Chicago has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Chicago games have hit the over six out of nine times this season.

The point total average for Bears games this season is 43.5, 5.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 26.9 22.8 25.0 19.4 28.4 Carolina 17.5 28.3 14.5 20.3 20.5 36.3

