Miles Sanders has a tough matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears concede 79.7 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

This season, Sanders has received 69 carries and ran for 229 yards (32.7 ypg) while scoring one rushing TD. Sanders also averages 14.7 receiving yards per contest, catching 18 balls for 103 yards.

Sanders vs. the Bears

Sanders vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The Bears give up 79.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Bears' defense is fifth in the NFL in that category.

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has gone over his rushing yards total twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Panthers, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.3% of the time while running 38.7%.

He has carried the ball in 69 of his team's 196 total rushing attempts this season (35.2%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six red zone rushing carries (21.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

