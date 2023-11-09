There is one matchup on Wednesday's Liga MX schedule, Club Santos Laguna playing CF Monterrey.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday's Liga MX action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna journeys to face CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN and ViX+

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-150)

CF Monterrey (-150) Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+360)

Club Santos Laguna (+360) Draw: (+330)

(+330) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.