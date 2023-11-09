Southeast Division opponents meet when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Magic are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Hawks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 114 - Magic 112

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.4)

Hawks (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Hawks have covered the spread less often than the Magic this year, recording an ATS record of 3-4-0, as opposed to the 5-2-0 mark of the Magic.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Orlando covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 66.7% of the time.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Atlanta does it better (57.1% of the time) than Orlando (14.3%).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-1) this season, better than the .250 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by posting 122 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (116.7 per contest).

Atlanta is allowing 41.7 rebounds per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by grabbing 48 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Hawks are delivering 27.6 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14 turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks 14th in the NBA. It forces 14.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Hawks are draining 11.9 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They have a 34.2% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

