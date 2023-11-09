How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers' 70 points per game last year were 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
- When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 10-0.
- Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 4.5 fewer points than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).
- When Duke scored more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 18.4% lower than the 57.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents knocked down.
- The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% clip from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 83-53
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/15/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
