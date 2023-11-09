The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers' 70 points per game last year were 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 10-0.

Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 4.5 fewer points than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).

When Duke scored more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 18.4% lower than the 57.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents knocked down.

The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% clip from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Coastal Carolina Schedule