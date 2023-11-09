Chuba Hubbard has a tough matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears give up 79.7 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Hubbard has taken 85 carries for a team-high 328 yards (41.0 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone one time. In addition, Hubbard has 94 receiving yards (11.8 ypg) on 19 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hubbard and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Bears

Hubbard vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Bears allow 79.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense this season.

The Bears' defense ranks fifth in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hubbard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his eight opportunities this season (62.5%).

The Panthers have passed 61.3% of the time and run 38.7% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 43.4% of his team's 196 rushing attempts this season (85).

Hubbard has rushed for a touchdown once this season in eight games played.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 28 red zone rushes).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this season, Hubbard has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Hubbard has 7.4% of his team's target share (23 targets on 311 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 4.1 yards per target (140th in NFL).

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.