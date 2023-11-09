The North Florida Ospreys (1-0) battle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

Last season, the Buccaneers had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents hit.

In games Charleston Southern shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 4-4 overall.

The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ospreys ranked 241st.

Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Buccaneers put up were five fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).

When Charleston Southern totaled more than 77.6 points last season, it went 7-1.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Charleston Southern scored 13.2 more points per game (79.7) than it did on the road (66.5).

Defensively the Buccaneers were better in home games last season, allowing 72.1 points per game, compared to 76.7 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Charleston Southern fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule