Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Bogdanovic tallied 17 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 126-117 loss against the Thunder.

In this article we will break down Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Over 2.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA last year, conceding 114 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last season, giving up 42 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Magic were 19th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.9 per game.

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 35 10 4 2 2 0 1 12/14/2022 31 17 5 3 3 0 0

