Best Bets, Odds for the Bears vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football Game – Week 10
Best bets are available for when the Chicago Bears (2-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
When is Bears vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bears to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 1.1 points further in their direction.
- The Bears have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -166 or shorter.
- This season, the Panthers have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
- Carolina is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Chicago (-3.5)
- The Bears are 3-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread one time in eight games with a set spread.
- Carolina has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- The two teams average a combined 0.4 more points per game (38.4) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 55.2 points per game, 17.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' nine games with a set total.
- Three of the Panthers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|174.3
|3
|24.3
|2
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|196.4
|8
|16.7
|0
