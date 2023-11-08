The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose scored only 1.2 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Shockers gave up to opponents (63.7).
  • Presbyterian had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
  • Last year, the Shockers recorded 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose gave up.
  • When Wichita State totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 13-1.

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Kansas State L 69-35 Bramlage Coliseum
11/8/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/11/2023 Johnson C. Smith - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/15/2023 Columbia International - Templeton Physical Education Center

