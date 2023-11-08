The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Presbyterian vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose scored only 1.2 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Shockers gave up to opponents (63.7).

Presbyterian had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the Shockers recorded 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose gave up.

When Wichita State totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 13-1.

