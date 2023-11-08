How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose scored only 1.2 more points per game last year (64.9) than the Shockers gave up to opponents (63.7).
- Presbyterian had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.
- Last year, the Shockers recorded 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose gave up.
- When Wichita State totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 13-1.
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 69-35
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/11/2023
|Johnson C. Smith
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/15/2023
|Columbia International
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
