The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) -- who've won six straight away from home -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in on TNT and Max to see the Golden Knights play the Kings.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 28 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 49 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 13 6 9 15 6 9 59.5% Jack Eichel 13 6 8 14 10 11 45.1% Mark Stone 13 4 8 12 9 17 - Shea Theodore 13 3 9 12 9 7 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 31 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the league.

The Kings are fifth in the NHL in scoring (47 goals, 4.3 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.5 goals-per-game average (45 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players