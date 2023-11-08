South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Charleston County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.