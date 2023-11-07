Tuesday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 81-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vanderbilt, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no set line.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 81, Presbyterian 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-23.8)

Vanderbilt (-23.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Presbyterian Performance Insights

While Presbyterian ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last season with 63.2 (12th-worst), it ranked 156th in college basketball with 69.5 points given up per contest.

The Blue Hose averaged 30.0 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.9 rebounds per contest (97th-ranked).

Presbyterian delivered 10.8 assists per game, which ranked them 333rd in college basketball.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Blue Hose ranked 294th in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Blue Hose made 6.0 three-pointers per game (315th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 31.0% three-point percentage (331st-ranked).

Presbyterian ranked 140th in the country by giving up 6.9 three-pointers per game, but it allowed a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Presbyterian last season, 64% of them were two-pointers (73.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36% were from beyond the arc (26.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.