How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.
- Last season, Presbyterian had a 3-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
- The Blue Hose's 63.2 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Presbyterian went 4-4.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 57.8.
- The Blue Hose gave up 66.0 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.
- Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drained fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Columbia International
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/13/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
