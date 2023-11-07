The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.

Last season, Presbyterian had a 3-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.

The Blue Hose's 63.2 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Presbyterian went 4-4.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 57.8.

The Blue Hose gave up 66.0 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.

Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drained fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule