Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 7?
Should you wager on Jordan Staal to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Staal stats and insights
- Staal has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Staal averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.