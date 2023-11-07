Hurricanes vs. Sabres November 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas and the Buffalo Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-210)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG-B,BSSO
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Carolina, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has 12 points in 12 games (five goals, seven assists).
- Necas has picked up 10 points (0.8 per game), scoring four goals and adding six assists.
- Seth Jarvis has posted five goals and five assists for Carolina.
- Antti Raanta (3-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .870% save percentage ranks 62nd in the NHL.
Sabres Players to Watch
- Jeff Skinner is a leading scorer for Buffalo, with 11 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and five assists in 12 games.
- Mittelstadt's 11 points this season, including three goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.
- This season, Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and eight assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage (21st in the league), with 64 total saves, while giving up six goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|10th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|14th
|27th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|18th
|2nd
|35.4
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|1st
|26.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|11th
|7th
|26.67%
|Power Play %
|11.43%
|27th
|21st
|76.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.13%
|5th
