The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) host the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) at PNC Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have won three straight at home.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-210)

Hurricanes (-210)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 7-5 record overall, with a 3-0-3 record in games that have required overtime.

Carolina has six points (3-1-0) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they lost.

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 10 games (7-3-0, 14 points).

In the seven games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-3-0.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 10th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.25 15th 26th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.17 17th 2nd 35.4 Shots 29.1 26th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 7th 26.67% Power Play % 11.43% 27th 21st 76.09% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 5th

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

