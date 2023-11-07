The Buffalo Sabres (6-6) will visit the Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Sabres try to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 42 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 31 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 12 5 7 12 7 5 45.6%
Seth Jarvis 12 5 5 10 3 9 53%
Martin Necas 12 4 6 10 5 2 44.4%
Teuvo Teravainen 12 8 1 9 2 3 51.4%
Brady Skjei 12 1 7 8 2 4 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres' total of 38 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them ninth in the NHL.
  • On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jeff Skinner 12 6 5 11 5 9 45%
Casey Mittelstadt 12 3 8 11 6 8 41.3%
Rasmus Dahlin 12 2 8 10 11 8 -
Tage Thompson 12 6 4 10 1 11 45.1%
Alex Tuch 12 3 6 9 4 11 66.7%

