The Buffalo Sabres (6-6) will visit the Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Sabres try to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 42 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 12 5 7 12 7 5 45.6% Seth Jarvis 12 5 5 10 3 9 53% Martin Necas 12 4 6 10 5 2 44.4% Teuvo Teravainen 12 8 1 9 2 3 51.4% Brady Skjei 12 1 7 8 2 4 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 38 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them ninth in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players