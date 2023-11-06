The Xavier Musketeers take on the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Robert Morris matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Xavier (-16.5) 142.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Xavier (-16.5) 143.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)

Xavier covered 17 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 21 Musketeers games last season hit the over.

Robert Morris won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Colonials games hit the over 11 out of 29 times last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.