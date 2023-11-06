The Clemson Tigers (0-0) are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites against the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The point total is 146.5 in the matchup.

Winthrop vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -14.5 146.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop played 16 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.

The Eagles had a 148.2-point average over/under in their outings last year, 1.7 more points than the point total for this game.

The Eagles had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Winthrop won four, or 26.7%, of the 15 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +850 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Eagles have a 10.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Winthrop vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 14 46.7% 74.7 148.5 67.9 142.3 139.5 Winthrop 16 57.1% 73.8 148.5 74.4 142.3 143.6

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The Eagles scored 5.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Tigers allowed (67.9).

Winthrop went 10-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

Winthrop vs. Clemson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 1-3 18-12-0 Winthrop 12-16-0 0-1 16-12-0

Winthrop vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Winthrop 15-2 Home Record 10-4 5-6 Away Record 4-11 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

