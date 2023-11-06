Winthrop vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers will open their 2023-24 season against the Winthrop Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Winthrop matchup.
Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Winthrop vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Winthrop Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-14.5)
|146.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-14.5)
|146.5
|-1700
|+890
Winthrop vs. Clemson Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Winthrop won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Eagles did not cover the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).
- Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.
