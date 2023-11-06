The Winthrop Eagles (0-0) play the Clemson Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Winthrop went 15-8 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 309th.

The Eagles put up 5.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Tigers allowed (67.9).

Winthrop went 14-7 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

At home, Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (71).

At home, the Eagles allowed 69.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.5.

Beyond the arc, Winthrop sunk fewer treys on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule