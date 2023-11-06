The Winthrop Eagles (0-0) play the Clemson Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Winthrop went 15-8 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 309th.
  • The Eagles put up 5.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Tigers allowed (67.9).
  • Winthrop went 14-7 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (71).
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 69.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Winthrop sunk fewer treys on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/8/2023 Brevard - Winthrop Coliseum
11/11/2023 Drexel - Winthrop Coliseum

