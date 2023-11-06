The USC Trojans will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Kansas State matchup.

USC vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

USC vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM USC (-2.5) 145.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel USC (-2.5) 145.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

USC vs. Kansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

USC compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.

The Trojans and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

Kansas State put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, 19 of the Wildcats' games hit the over.

