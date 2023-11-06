The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) square off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -13.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina and its opponents went over 140.5 combined points in 11 of 29 games last season.

The average amount of points in South Carolina's outings last season was 137.0, which is 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Carolina put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

South Carolina won all three of the games in which it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

The Gamecocks never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives South Carolina a 93.3% chance to win.

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 11 37.9% 64.3 133 72.6 142.1 135.0 South Carolina Upstate 13 48.1% 68.7 133 69.5 142.1 139.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gamecocks averaged 64.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans gave up.

South Carolina went 8-1 against the spread and 5-5 overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 16-13-0 0-1 16-13-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 1-1 13-14-0

South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina South Carolina Upstate 7-8 Home Record 11-2 4-8 Away Record 4-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.