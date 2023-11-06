The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish scored 22.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Gamecocks gave up (51.8).

When Notre Dame gave up fewer than 80.3 points last season, it went 24-4.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks scored were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).

South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.

The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

