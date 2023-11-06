How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish's 73.9 points per game last year were 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed.
- When Notre Dame gave up fewer than 80.3 points last season, it went 24-4.
- Last year, the Gamecocks scored 21.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).
- When South Carolina scored more than 58.9 points last season, it went 28-0.
- The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
- The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field, 13.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
