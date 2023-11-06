The South Carolina Gamecocks will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-13.5) 140.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-12.5) 140.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Spartans covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

South Carolina compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Gamecocks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

