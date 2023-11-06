How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Boston Celtics versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to see on a Monday NBA slate that has 12 compelling matchups.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic host the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 4-2
- DAL Record: 5-1
- ORL Stats: 109.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 103.5 Opp. PPG (third)
- DAL Stats: 121.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -1.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -115
- DAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 224.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 4-1
- WAS Record: 1-4
- PHI Stats: 116.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- WAS Stats: 115.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 125.2 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -11.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -650
- WAS Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 228.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Indiana Pacers take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs take to the home court of the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 3-3
- SA Record: 3-3
- IND Stats: 120.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 123.5 Opp. PPG (29th)
- SA Stats: 115.2 PPG (11th in NBA), 121.5 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -7.5
- IND Odds to Win: -300
- SA Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 238.5 points
The Detroit Pistons play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors hit the road the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-5
- GS Record: 5-2
- DET Stats: 109.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
- GS Stats: 115.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -6.5
- GS Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 228.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 3-3
- MIL Record: 3-2
- BKN Stats: 116.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- MIL Stats: 114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -5.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -225
- BKN Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 230.5 points
The Miami Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hit the road the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 2-4
- LAL Record: 3-3
- MIA Stats: 107.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
- LAL Stats: 111.8 PPG (17th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- LAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 222.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 2-4
- LAC Record: 3-2
- NY Stats: 103.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 103.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- LAC Stats: 121.4 PPG (third in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -1.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -120
- NY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 226.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks take to the home court of the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 3-3
- ATL Record: 4-2
- OKC Stats: 116.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (24th)
- ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -2.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -145
- OKC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 236.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 3-2
- BOS Record: 5-0
- MIN Stats: 109.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 99.6 Opp. PPG (first)
- BOS Stats: 126.4 PPG (first in NBA), 108.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -4.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -175
- MIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 225.5 points
The Houston Rockets host the Sacramento Kings
The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 2-3
- SAC Record: 2-3
- HOU Stats: 107.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (14th)
- SAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -1.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- SAC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 218.5 points
The Chicago Bulls take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz travel to face the Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 2-5
- UTA Record: 2-5
- CHI Stats: 105.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th)
- UTA Stats: 111.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -3.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -175
- UTA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 223.5 points
The Denver Nuggets face the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans go on the road to face the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 6-1
- NO Record: 4-2
- DEN Stats: 114.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- NO Stats: 108.2 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -5.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -250
- NO Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 223.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.