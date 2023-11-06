How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers put up 7.6 more points per game last year (70.0) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (62.4).
- When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 60.9 points last season, it went 9-0.
- Last year, the 60.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets recorded were 7.2 fewer points than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).
- Georgia Tech went 4-1 last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.
- Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 38.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 18.6% lower than the 57.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents hit.
- The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 25.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets averaged.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/15/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
