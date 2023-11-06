Monday's game features the Clemson Tigers (0-0) and the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) facing off at Littlejohn Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-43 win for heavily favored Clemson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 19-16 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Winthrop 43

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +123 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

With 64.8 points per game in ACC tilts, Clemson posted 1.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.3 PPG).

The Tigers scored 66.7 points per game at home. On the road, they played better offensively, averaging 67.8 points per contest last season.

Clemson surrendered 59.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.