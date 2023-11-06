The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) square off against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) as heavy, 20.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Citadel vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -20.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Citadel played eight games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.

Bulldogs matchups last year had a 141.6-point average over/under, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bulldogs covered the spread 12 times in 32 games last season.

NC State's .500 ATS win percentage (15-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Citadel's .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).

Citadel vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 16 53.3% 77.7 145.1 70.8 145 147.7 Citadel 8 28.6% 67.4 145.1 74.2 145 140.7

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up just 3.4 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Wolfpack allowed (70.8).

Citadel went 5-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scored more than 70.8 points last season.

Citadel vs. NC State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 1-2 15-15-0 Citadel 12-16-0 0-0 11-17-0

Citadel vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Citadel 15-2 Home Record 5-9 4-6 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

