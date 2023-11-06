The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) go up against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Citadel vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.
  • Citadel compiled a 6-8 straight up record in games it shot above 44.4% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 334th.
  • The Bulldogs' 67.4 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • Citadel scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (65.5) last season.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
  • At home, Citadel sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Boston College - McAlister Field House
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center

