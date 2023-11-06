Charleston (SC) vs. Iona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Iona Gaels face the Charleston (SC) Cougars at TD Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charleston (SC) vs. Iona matchup.
Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|Iona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Charleston (SC) (-7.5)
|154.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Charleston (SC) (-7.5)
|154.5
|-355
|+270
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Charleston (SC) went 18-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 13 Cougars games went over the point total.
- Iona compiled a 15-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Gaels and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.