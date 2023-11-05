Panthers vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
Sportsbooks give the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) a small chance to end their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 2.5 points in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.
As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Panthers, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Panthers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Colts.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-2.5)
|44
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Colts (-2.5)
|44.5
|-152
|+128
Carolina vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: CBS
Panthers vs. Colts Betting Insights
- Carolina has one win against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have won once ATS (1-5-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been three Carolina games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.
- Indianapolis has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Indianapolis' eight games with a set total.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|68.5 (-118)
|-
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Young
|229.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+140)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
