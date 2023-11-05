Sportsbooks give the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) a small chance to end their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 2.5 points in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.

As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Panthers, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Panthers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Colts.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-2.5) 44 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-2.5) 44.5 -152 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

Carolina vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Colts Betting Insights

Carolina has one win against the spread this season.

The Panthers have won once ATS (1-5-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Carolina games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

Indianapolis has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Indianapolis' eight games with a set total.

Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Adam Thielen - - - - 68.5 (-118) - Chuba Hubbard - - 46.5 (-115) - - - Bryce Young 229.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.