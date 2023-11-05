The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) head into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

The Panthers score 10.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Colts give up (28.6).

The Panthers rack up 284.6 yards per game, 86.7 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Colts allow.

This year Carolina runs for 33.7 fewer yards per game (90.3) than Indianapolis allows (124).

This season the Panthers have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (11).

Panthers Home Performance

The Panthers score fewer points at home (15 per game) than they do overall (18.1), but also concede fewer at home (18 per game) than overall (28.4).

The Panthers pick up fewer yards at home (231.7 per game) than they do overall (284.6), but also concede fewer at home (278.3 per game) than overall (326).

Carolina accumulates 156 passing yards per game at home (38.3 fewer than overall), and gives up 152 at home (34.6 fewer than overall).

The Panthers pick up 75.7 rushing yards per game at home (14.6 fewer than overall), and give up 126.3 rushing yards at home (13.1 fewer than overall).

The Panthers successfully convert fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than they do overall (39.4%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (36.1%) than overall (35.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Detroit L 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami L 42-21 CBS 10/29/2023 Houston W 15-13 FOX 11/5/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas - FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.