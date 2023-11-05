Panthers vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 9
Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (1-6) have 17 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Sunday, November 5 at Bank of America Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .
Last time out, the Panthers knocked off the Houston Texans 15-13.
The Colts head into this matchup after a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in their last game.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Chandler Wooten
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Donte Jackson
|CB
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Houston
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Quad
|Doubtful
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Alex Cook
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Heel
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Rodney Thomas II
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|DE
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Other Week 9 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Season Insights
- With 284.6 total yards per game on offense, the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 12th, allowing 326 total yards per game.
- The Panthers rank 25th in points per game (18.1), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 28.4 points ceded per contest.
- In terms of passing, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL (194.3 passing yards per game) and sixth on defense (186.6 passing yards allowed per contest).
- Carolina ranks 25th in rushing yards per game (90.3), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 139.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- The Panthers have a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.
Panthers vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Colts (-135), Panthers (+115)
- Total: 44 points
