The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons rack up three fewer points per game (17.3) than the Vikings surrender (20.3).

The Falcons average only 18.3 more yards per game (341.1), than the Vikings give up per matchup (322.8).

This season, Atlanta averages 126.3 rushing yards per game, 24.7 more than Minnesota allows per contest (101.6).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Falcons Home Performance

In home games, the Falcons put up 21.5 points per game and concede 19.3. That's more than they score overall (17.3), but less than they give up (20.1).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (379) is higher than their overall average (341.1). But their average yards allowed at home (252.8) is lower than overall (296.6).

Atlanta accumulates 243.3 passing yards per game in home games (28.4 more than its overall average), and concedes 159.3 at home (35.3 less than overall).

The Falcons' average yards rushing at home (135.8) is higher than their overall average (126.3). And their average yards conceded at home (93.5) is lower than overall (102).

The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (37%) and defense (30.4%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 38% and 33.7%, respectively.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Washington L 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX

