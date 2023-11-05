One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Looking to wager on player props in the Falcons-Vikings matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this contest.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +500

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +850

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 38.5 (-113) - Taylor Heinicke 213.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Khadarel Hodge - - 13.5 (-113) Mack Hollins - - 13.5 (-113) Van Jefferson - - 27.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 44.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 58.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 29.5 (-113)

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Powell - - 18.5 (-113) T.J. Hockenson - - 48.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 41.5 (-113) 10.5 (-111) K.J. Osborn - - 33.5 (-113) Cam Akers - 28.5 (-113) - Jordan Addison - - 45.5 (-113) Jaren Hall 188.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.