According to our computer model, the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Minnesota Vikings when they play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, November 5 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Falcons rank 14th in total offense (341.1 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (296.6 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, the Vikings are compiling 21.9 points per contest (14th-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on defense (20.3 points allowed per game).

Falcons vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3.5) Over (37.5) Falcons 21, Vikings 20

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

Atlanta has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Atlanta games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 37.5 points, 3.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Falcons contests.

Vikings Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Vikings have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Games featuring Minnesota have hit the over just once this year.

The average total for Vikings games is 46.8 points, 9.3 more than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 17.3 20.1 21.5 19.3 13 21 Minnesota 21.9 20.3 20.8 23 23 17.5

