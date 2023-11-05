Minnesota (4-4) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

Falcons vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have led three times, have trailed three times, and have been tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Vikings have had the lead four times and have trailed four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost five times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Falcons have won the third quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In eight games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Vikings' eight games this season, they have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

Falcons vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been tied after the first half in two games and have been losing after the first half in six games this season.

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in two games (0-2).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second half.

Out of eight games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), been outscored four times (2-2), and been knotted up three times (1-2).

