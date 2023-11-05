Drake London vs. the Vikings' Defense: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 9, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be lined up against the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Camryn Bynum. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.
Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|56.7
|7.1
|37
|98
|5.69
Drake London vs. Camryn Bynum Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London's team-high 438 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 57 targets) with two touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Atlanta has 1,719 (214.9 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Falcons are just 23rd in the league in scoring offense, at 17.3 points per game.
- Atlanta has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 32.9 times per contest, which is 10th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Falcons rank 14th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 33 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.4%.
Camryn Bynum & the Vikings' Defense
- Camryn Bynum has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 76 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and six passes defended.
- When it comes to defending against the pass, Minnesota's defense is 20th in the NFL with 1,769 passing yards allowed (221.1 per game) and 20th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This year, the Vikings are 18th in the NFL in points allowed (20.3 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (322.8 per game).
- Minnesota has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Vikings have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Drake London vs. Camryn Bynum Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Camryn Bynum
|Rec. Targets
|57
|39
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|37
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.8
|30
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|438
|76
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.8
|9.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|99
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
