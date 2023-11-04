South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Week 10 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVFC entering Week 10 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
- Last Game: W 37-3 vs South Dakota
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: W 63-0 vs Western Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
- Last Game: W 38-6 vs Murray State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ South Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. South Dakota
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: L 37-3 vs South Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
- Last Game: W 44-28 vs Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Youngstown State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Indiana State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Illinois State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Iowa jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. North Dakota
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th
- Last Game: W 36-33 vs Indiana State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
- Last Game: L 44-28 vs Youngstown State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Illinois State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Illinois State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Northern Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Illinois State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th
- Last Game: L 38-6 vs North Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Murray State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Indiana State
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: L 36-33 vs North Dakota
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Indiana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 63-0 vs Southern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.