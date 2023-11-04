The Citadel Bulldogs (0-8) and the Mercer Bears (6-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a battle of SoCon foes.

With 249.8 yards of total offense per game (eighth-worst) and 476.4 yards allowed per game on defense (sixth-worst), Citadel has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. In terms of total offense, Mercer ranks 75th in the FCS (340.8 total yards per game) and 51st on the other side of the ball (339.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Mercer vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Mercer Citadel 340.8 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.8 (121st) 339.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 476.4 (122nd) 141 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.3 (82nd) 199.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (121st) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer this season. He has 1,794 passing yards (199.3 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 223 yards (24.8 ypg) on 86 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has been handed the ball 100 times for a team-high 503 yards (55.9 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 11 receptions this season are good for 104 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ty James paces his squad with 935 receiving yards on 50 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has put together a 424-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 38 passes on 39 targets.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 760 yards (95 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 51.5% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 150 rushing yards on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 278 yards (34.8 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 172 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Crawford III has racked up 207 yards on 62 carries, scoring two times.

Jay Graves-Billips has hauled in 14 receptions for 174 yards (21.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyson Trottier's four catches have turned into 124 yards and one touchdown.

